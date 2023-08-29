2023 Hero Karizma XMR To Launch In India Today: Watch It LIVE Here [Video]

The Hero Karizma has been one of the most legendary motorcycles to be sold in India ever, and the nameplate is once again ready to hit the Indian market again. The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero Motocorp, will be launching the 2023 Hero Karizma XMR in India today, on August 29, 2023. The company has already teased the upcoming motorcycle multiple times, revealing the design silhouette of its flagship motorcycle. The Hero Karizma will retain its iconic full fairing design, as seen in the spy shots and is expected to get a 210 cc engine, apart from digital instrument panel among other things. Here’s a minute-to-minute live blog of the new Hero Karizma from the launch event.

2023 Hero Karizma XMR: Watch It Live Here





The new Hero Karizma will get a fresh and sporty design theme and as of now, only the side profile of the motorcycle is leaked in a pictures. As seen in the pics, it will get the iconic full-fairing design, with upswept headlamps. Also, it gets a high-set tail setup, which hints at a more committed riding position than earlier editions of the Hero Karizma. Also, the new Hero Karizma will get a full digital instrument panel with multi info coloured display.

Also, the clip on-style handlebars will further aid the aggressive rider’s triangle. Further, one can see new alloy wheels, dual-tone painted fuel tank, stubby muffler with silver heat shield among other things. As can be seen in the images, the motorcycle gets ABS rings for both brake rotors. It is expected to be the company’s only motorcycle to come with dual-channel ABS, which might be offered as standard fitment across the range.

The 2023 Hero Karizma XMR could sport a 210cc single-cylinder engine with a 4-valve setup. Expect the power output to be around 30 PS and the engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. It gets a box-section swingarm with a monoshock at the rear and right-side-up telescopic front forks.

The 2023 Hero Karizma XMR will be priced to cut down the competition from the Yamaha R15 V4 and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, in terms of pricing at least. The motorcycle could have a starting price of Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).