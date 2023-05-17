2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V Launched At Rs 1.43 Lakh; Now E20, OBD-II Compliant

In keeping with its firm commitment to bringing cleaner and technologically-advanced mobility solutions, Hero MotoCorp has launched the all-new OBD-II and E20-compliant adventure motorcycle - Xpulse 200 4V. The Xpulse 200 4V comes with an E20-compliant engine that can run on an ethanol-blended gasoline mixture of up to 20%. The motorcycle brings the On-Board Diagnostics (OBD), a self-diagnostics system, that helps in detecting any errors or malfunctions in the vehicle, and brings it to the user's attention, via a malfunction indicator light (MIL).

Launched in two variants – Base and Pro, the Xpulse 200 4V is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at an attractive price* of Rs 1.43 lakh (Base) and Rs 1.50 Lakh (Pro).

2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V: Pro Variant

The new Hero Xpulse 200 4V – Pro Variant is robust, uncompromising and ready for the most difficult challenges. The fully adjustable front suspension of 250mm and rear suspension of 220mm in the Xpulse 200 4V Pro Variant, promises a stress-free ride during long travels. Taller seat height (850mm), increased ground clearance (270mm) and a handlebar riser underlines the robust off-road attributes. The Extended gear lever and longer side stand ensure an unmatched off-road experience.

2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V: Performance

The Xpulse 200 4V is powered with a 200cc 4 Valve oil cooled BS-VI (OBD-II and E20 compliant) engine which churns out a maximum power output of 19.1 PS at 8000 rpm and a peak torque of 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm. The OBD-II device monitors the performance of catalytic converter and adds to the vehicle’s efficiency by sending notification about any malfunction.

2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V: 3 ABS Modes

Adding to the overall performance of the motorcycle is the addition of three ABS modes that are suited for different riding conditions – Road, Off-road and Rally.

Road Mode – With default single channel ABS, the control systems are set to achieve optimum performance on dry roads.

Off-Road Mode – Allows the Hero Xpulse 200 4V to demonstrate its on-road sporting temperament. The reduced ABS intervention delivers maximum deceleration in off-road conditions like loose sand, gravel, rocky terrain etc.

Rally Mode – Shows off the off-road riding from its best side.

2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V: Revised Design

Athletic, powerful and superior, the new Hero Xpulse 200 4V represents true adventure. The new 60mm taller Rally style windshield protects the rider from windblast on face and chest, thus reducing the fatigue. With the all-new Class-D LED Projector headlamp with LED DRLs and the increased light intensity by 230%, riders can now travel more confidently than ever before, even at night. The premium switch-gear completes the overall look.

2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V: Updated Ergonomics

The Hero XPulse 200 4V offers a meticulous and relaxed riding position with ergonomics engineered for every terrain. To ensure an enhanced riding experience on different terrains, the new motorcycle comes with an updated rider foot peg position which is lowered by 35mm and 8mm rear set. This updated rider triangle offers greater control during standing riding stance with limited load on the riders’ wrists, and increased leg holding area for easy maneuverability. The updated USB charging port with increased capacity relocated to the dashboard provides practicality and convenience of charging devices on the go.