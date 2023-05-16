Hyundai Exter SUV To Feature Six Airbags As Standard, Will Get Dashcam, TPMS & More

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is on its toes for the preparations to rule the micro SUV segment with the upcoming Exter SUV. The new Hyundai Exter has been revealed digitally, and it features a bold front fascia. While the brand has also confirmed that it will be offered in a multitude of trims, along with the option of CNG variants, the company is not backing out on the safety aspect. In a revelation, it is confirmed that the Hyundai Exter will come with 6 airbags as a standard fitment across the range. Well, there’s more to the list.

2023 Hyundai Exter SUV: Safety

In addition to getting six airbags as standard, the Hyundai Exter will get 26 safety features available across all variants and as an option on entry trims (E & S). These include 1st in segment features like ESC, VSM, and hill climb assist function. Further, Hyundai Exter boasts of standard safety features like 3-Point Seat Belt & seatbelt reminder (all seats), Keyless Entry, ABS with EBD, Rear Parking Sensors, ESS, Burglar Alarm, in addition to automatic headlamps, rear defogger, and parking camera. The SUV will also be fitted with a dashcam with dual camera and tyre pressure monitoring system.

2023 Hyundai Exter SUV: Design

The front end is boxy with dumb-bells-like LED DRLs. The bonnet is set high and flat, making the face look masculine. The headlamps are vertically-split units but sit rather high up the bonnet. Another chunky piece of design element on the front end is the silver scuff plate and bold ‘EXTER’ badging. Sideways, it is upright. Reminds of the Fiat Panda and for obvious reasons - WagonR. Yes, tall-boy architecture is used here. The rear end will don chunky headlamps with scuff plates. Also, black cladding, roof rails, diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED lighting elements and like will accentuate its bold appeal.

​ ​

2023 Hyundai Exter SUV: Interior

In the typical Hyundai propaganda, the feature list will be the longest in the segment. It is highly likely to get a semi-digital instrument cluster, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility, steering-mounted audio controls, Arkamys sound system, reverse parking camera, sunroof and more. Also, the cabin will be spacious, given its boxy outline. The word ‘practicality’ is expected to be the go-to nature of the cabin.

2023 Hyundai Exter SUV: Specs

Well, as of now, Hyundai has confirmed to sell it with the famous 1.2L NA petrol engine that is used on the Aura, Grand i10 Nios, and i20. It puts out 83 PS against 113.8 Nm in petrol avatar and 69 PS against 95.2 Nm when used with CNG. Also, the motor will get the option of both 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. The micro-SUV could feature the much-anticipated 1.0L turbo-petrol motor in the top-spec trims with full-blown 120 PS and 172 Nm of max output. The gearbox option could be restricted to just a 6-speed MT.

2023 Hyundai Exter SUV: Expected Launch Date & Price

As discussed earlier, the Hyundai Exter will rival the Citroen C3, Tata Punch, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, upon its launch, which is expected in Q3 (August). As for prices, a starting price of Rs 6.5 lakh, ex-showroom. It may top out at around Rs 9.5 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the Exter are already open for a token of Rs 11,000.