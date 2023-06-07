2023 Hero Xtreme 160R Launching On June 14: Here's All About It - Design, Features, Specs

Hero MotoCorp is preparing to launch an updated avatar of the Hero Xtreme 160R in the Indian market soon. The motorcycle could be launched by June 14. It will rub shoulders with its existing set of rivals - TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar N160 and likes. The update will ensure that the Hero Xtreme 160R stands tall against the competition with mechanical and electronic updates. The motorcycle has been snapped during the testing donning heavy camouflage but managed to give a hint of what is cooking. Thus, here’s all that we know.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R Specs

In terms of mechanical updates, the new Hero Xtreme 160R will come with some tweaks for its chassis and suspension components. Moreover, the test mule was on its job with a slightly revised powerplant, which could come with an oil burner. It is highly likely that the updated Xtreme 160R could feature a 4-valve setup. Currently, the motor in its 2-valve setup produces a peak power of 15.2 PS and 14 Nm of max torque. It uses a 5-speed manual gearbox.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R Features

The equipment list on the Hero Xtreme 160R could be stretched in a way to house Bluetooth connectivity options, along with riding modes. The motorcycle could also sport a USB charging port.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R Design

The silhouette will be retained for the motorcycle, without many changes to its design. However, it could be offered with new graphics, along with a revised cluster for LED headlamps. The switch gears could be updated to house buttons to control the added features. On the whole, the Xtreme 160R still looks sporty, and the revised model could just look a tad bit more upmarket.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R

With the launch date confirmed for June 14, prices will be out soon. A hike of approximately Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 is expected on the updated model. The outgoing model is priced at Rs 1.19 lakh, ex-showroom.