Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Top 5 Accessories You Must Buy For Improved Practicality

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh, ex-showroom. The offroader will retail in a total of 6 trims, with both manual and automatic transmissions. It also managed to leave us impressed with its sheer capabilities, which will make it a strong option among folks who are interested in overlanding. While Maruti Suzuki is providing multiple accessories for the Jimny, a slew of them are already available in the open market. While some are just cosmetic add-ons, there are some which will accentuate the practicality quotient of the Jimny. So, check out this list of top-5 must-have accessories for your Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Off-roading Bumpers

The approach angle on the Jimny with the stock front bumper stands at 36 degrees. With an off-roading bumper, the angle can be increased furthermore. Similarly, a rear bumper can be installed with a tandem tyre carrier, which certainly helps in reducing rattles and ensuring that a light rear-end collision is not damaging the boot lid. Also, the metal bumper can be a boon in mounting a winch and auxiliary lights. Another perk of a metal off-road bumper is its sturdiness.

Roof Rack

Since the Jimny gets rain gutters, mounting a roof rack will be easy. In fact, the lack of practical boot space will push a lot of owners to use one to stow away luggage. However, Jimny’s lightweight and compact dimensions mean that not a lot can be held on the roof.

Rock Sliders

The Jimny does get a ground clearance of 210 mm, but it has plastic side cladding. When used off-road, it will certainly rub its side with rocks, boulders, and other things on a trail. In such a case, rock sliders will save the car from damage.

Snorkel

The bonnet of the Jimny sits low, although the air intake is set a little higher than other Maruti Suzuki cars. The off-roader, however, will need a snorkel to ensure that the water is not seeping into the air filter, and the dust is also kept at bay.

Spare Wheel Cover

The spare wheel on the Jimny is mounted on the boot lid. It gets a partial cover, but the carmaker is offering a full-size spare cover for the Jimny, which looks neat. So, for those willing to keep a clean-looking rear, a chrome- or black-finished spare wheel cover can be bought.