2023 Honda CB300F Launched In India At Rs 1.70 Lakh: Design, Specs, Price, Colours

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the OBD-II A compliant 2023 CB300F, with prices starting from Rs 1.70 lakh, ex-showroom. The customers can now book the 2023 Honda CB300F at their nearest BigWing dealerships. Introducing the 2023 Honda CB300F, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are excited to introduce the 2023 OBD-II A complaint CB300F, a symbol of our commitment to delivering exhilarating riding experience to all our customers. Embodying the spirit of a true street fighter, the CB300F will conquer the urban style with its powerful and agile performance. We are excited to announce that bookings are now open, offering you the chance to be among the first to experience the thrill of the open road where style meets substance. Up-gear to the new CB300F and redefine your riding adventure.”

Watch Honda CB300F Review:

2023 Honda CB300F Performance

It is equipped with a 293cc, oil-cooled, 4 stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD - II A compliant PGM-FI engine that churns out 18 kW of power and 25.6 Nm of peak torque. The CB300F comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and gets an assist slipper clutch that requires less force enabling quick gear shifts and prevents rear wheel hopping while downshifting. While the dual disc brakes (276mm front & 220mm rear) with dual-channel ABS and Honda’s Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) integrate safety with performance, its golden USD front forks and 5-step adjustable rear mono shock suspension provide a comfortable riding experience.

2023 Honda CB300F Features

The CB300F’s advanced Fully Digital instrument panel comes with 5 levels of customizable brightness and displays information like Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Fuel Gauge, Twin Trip Meters, Gear Position Indicator and a Clock. It also gets an all-LED lighting system and Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS) for uninterrupted connectivity.

Also Read - 2023 KTM Duke 390, Duke 250 Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Design, Features

2023 Honda CB300F: Price & Colours

The 2023 Honda CB300F OBD-II A will be available in Deluxe Pro variant and three colours - Sports Red, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic & Mat Axis Grey Metallic. It has been attractively priced at Rs 1,70,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).