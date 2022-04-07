2023 Honda HR-V SUV makes global debut with stylish new look: Check pics

Honda has finally unveiled the 2023 HR-V for the American market, which is based on the Civic underpinnings. Upon the release of the 2023 HR-V in North American markets, the current model that has been sold since 2014 will be replaced with it. In comparison to the previous model, the new HR-V will be larger. There seem to be no shared body parts between the new 2023 Honda HR-V SUV and the Asian and European HR-V SUV versions, as shown in the company's official pictures.

In terms of styling, the new front end is a dramatic departure from the previous generation. It now features larger and wider headlamps, similar to those found on the current Honda Civic. Having been spread farther apart, the headlamps accentuate the SUV's wider stance and are no longer connected to the grille. It is the bumper that is one of the biggest highlights of the front end with its wide air intakes and prominent inlets at each corner giving the SUV an aggressive and sporty appearance.

The new HR-V looks to be broader and longer than the outgoing model just by looking at the rear quarter profile. Larger rear doors and additional baggage room is also expected. The SUV's taillights have been enlarged and the tailgate has been made broader as well. The body cladding is thicker and the skid plate is body-coloured, making the rear bumper seem more muscular.

The new Honda HR-V is likely to include a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated engine which makes 160 PS of power. The other is a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine which makes 181 PS of power under the hood. As both engines are available in the current generation Civic, they will likely replace the outgoing HR-V's 1.8-litre petrol engine with 142 PS, which was underpowered.

It is possible that a hybrid engine will be added to the portfolio at some point in the future. The new HR-V will be available with both manual and automatic transmissions. Additionally, Honda will be able to offer an AWD system on the SUV in addition to the usual front-wheel drive.

