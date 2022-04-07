Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta to be expensive by up to Rs 1.20 lakh

A while back, the Japanese automaker Toyota announced a price hike of their vehicle line-up by 4 per cent. This hike was to be effective from April 1. Even after the price hike, the manufacturer has taken a step forward to revise the prices of some of its models. The price revision has affected the prices of some of the premium models of the automaker like Fortuner and Innova Crysta.

The Toyota Fortuner is now more expensive by up to Rs 1.20 lakh. Similarly, the premium MPV will now cost more by up to Rs 56,000. Moreover, the Toyota Innova MPV is expected to get its next-gen update soon, and the price hike before the unveil is a significant move. Reportedly, the price increase in the models comes without any changes.

For the Fortuner, the 4x2 trims of the SUV have seen a price increase of Rs 40,000, while 4x4 standard trim variants have seen a price increase of Rs 75,000. Coming to the top-spec Legender trim, it will now be more expensive by Rs 1.20 lakh. Following the most recent price increase. The Fortuner is now priced between Rs 31.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 43.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also read: Mercedes-AMG SL43 added to SL-Class lineup, gets F1 inspired engine

Coming to the Innova Crysta, it is currently available for between Rs 16.89 lakh and Rs 25.32 lakh (ex-showroom). The base and mid-spec petrol models, as well as the mid-spec diesel variants, are now Rs 56,000 more expensive. The price of the base G diesel model has increased by Rs 45,000. Innova's top-spec petrol and diesel powertrain models have seen a price increase of Rs 36,000.

Both these vehicles come with the options of automatic and manual transmissions along with the options of petrol and diesel-powered engine. The Toyota Fortuner gets a 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit with the option of a 2.8-litre turbo diesel unit. Whereas the Innova Crysta has a 2.7-litre NA petrol unit and an option of a 2.4-litre turbo diesel unit.

Live TV

#mute