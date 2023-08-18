2023 Honda Livo Launched In India Priced At Rs 78,500: Check Details

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the new Honda Livo with starting price of Rs 78,500 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle has been launched with the changes to make it OBD2-Compliant with two variants. The difference between the two variants is that the more affordable one is sold with a Drum brake while the more expensive one priced at Rs 82,500 (ex-showroom) is sold with a disc brake.

The new motorcycle gets certain changes in terms of appearance. Which includes new graphics covering the motorcycle. Furthermore, it gets a bold tank design, complemented by shrouds and a sharp design for the tail light.

