Hyundai Venue Knight Edition Launched In India Priced At Rs 10 Lakh, Gets Creta-Like Aesthetics

Hyundai Motors India has extended the dark aesthetics of the Knight Edition to Venue in the Indian market. The South Korean auto major has launched the Hyundai Venue Knight Edition with a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 13.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The new special edition for the compact SUV will be available in three variants namely S(O), SX, and SX(O). It is to be noted that this launch comes right after the company introduced the adventure editions of the Creta and Alcazar in India.

Following the theme of the Dark Edition, the sub-4-meter SUV gets a black-coloured paint job with the other parts following the pattern. For instance, the front grille, ORM, skid plates, Hyundai logo, roof rails, and shark fin. Furthermore, the alloys will also be available in black colour depending on the variant you choose.

Adding to the aesthetics, the Hyundai Venue Edition has a dual-tone option with Brass as its second colour. The inserts on the bumpers, front, and roof rails get the second tone. To complete, the combination the brake calipers have a bright red colour. Hyundai will offer Venue Knight Edition in four monotones and one dual-tone colour - Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Gray, Fiery Red, and Fiery Red with Abyss Black.

Hyundai Venue Knight Editions gets a few changes in the interiors as well which include an all-black theme with Brass coloured inserts. Which resonated with the seat upholstery as well. There are a few feature additions as well such as a dual cam dash camera, auto-dimming IRVM, and 3D designer floor mats.

The power train remains the same with 1.2-litre Kappa Petrol engine with Manual Transmission for the S(O) and SX variants and 1.0-litre T-GDi Petrol engine with 6MT and 7DCT for the SX(O) variant.