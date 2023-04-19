2023 Hyundai Creta Facelift Pre-bookings Start In Malaysia, India Launch Likely By Late This Year

Launched in between the pandemic in the year 2020, the second-gen Creta took the spot as the best-selling car for May 2020. The SUV has managed to remain on the north pole of the sales tally, almost every month. However, it is ready for a mid-cycle refresh, which is being awaited with high anticipation. Questions are being asked about its launch date on the social media handles of the brands and to journalists as well. Sadly, there’s no clear announcement from the brand yet. Bookings for the 2023 Hyundai Creta Facelift, however, are now open in Malaysia, as the launch date is inching closer.

Hyundai Creta Facelift: India Launch Date

In the Indian market, the Hyundai Creta Facelift could only go on sale by the latter part of this year. Hyundai could possibly introduce it around the festive season to fill its bag with stacks of cash and big numbers, but the company has been tight-lipped about it, to date.

Hyundai Creta Facelift: Design

Furthermore, the Creta will be highly inspired by the new-gen Tucson in terms of styling. It will sport an enormously-large radiator grille themed on the Parametric Jewel design language. Around the rear, the changes will include a revised tailgate with a new design for tail lamps. This time around, the tail lamps won’t be connected to each other. Alongside, a set of new alloy wheels is expected for the side profile.

Hyundai Creta Facelift: ADAS

The facelifted model has been launched in select international markets with an advanced driver assistance system. In all likelihood, it could also be seen on the India-spec model. The Tucson comes equipped with features like adaptive cruise control, forward-collision alert, driver attention warning, lane-keeping assist, safe exit warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot collision warning and more. A host of features from these will be filtered down to the smaller Creta in its facelifted form, making it a safer bet than its rivals.

Hyundai Creta Facelift: Engine & Gearbox

Powertrain options on the forthcoming Hyundai Creta facelift will include - 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L diesel. All of these engine options will be available with automatic transmissions. The availability of manual gearboxes remains a question as of now, with iMT taking a prominent position as a replacement for stick shifters in Hyundai’s and Kia’s line-up.