KTM 390 Adventure X Is Affordable Avatar Of ADV Motorcycle: Top 5 Things About It

The SUV derivative of two-wheelers - Adventure touring motorcycles is now getting popular in the Indian market. With increasing demand, manufacturers want to be more accessible to buyers. Models like the KTM 390 Adventure are of high reputation, and therefore, the company doesn’t want to miss out on what could be a potential purchase. Resultantly, KTM has now introduced a new cheaper variant of the 390 Adventure, called the KTM 390 Adventure X. It is priced at Rs 2.80 lakh, ex-showroom. The price reduction was only possible with a few cuts to the feature list. So, here are the top 5 things about the KTM 390 Adventure X.

Powerful Powertrain

The KTM 390 Adventure X retains the single-cylinder motor that runs on a high compression ratio to deliver a peak power output of 43 PS and 37 Nm of max torque. Moreover, it comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox, along with the slipper clutch.

Dual-Sport Tyres

In order to cut down on costs, KTM hasn’t gone the cheap tyre way. The 390 Adventure X sports the same rubber as the pricier trim on its 19-inch front rim and 17-inch rear rim. The dual-purpose rubber also helps the motorcycle with increased traction.

Colour Options

The KTM 390 Adventure gets two colour choices - Electronic Orange & Dark Galvano. This keeps intact the typical KTM flavour of flashy paint scheme, which is distinctively Katoom. Also, the same paint options are available on the 390 Adventure.

ABS With Off-Road Mode

Stopping power comes from a 320 mm front rotor and 230 mm rear disc. To upkeep the potential of a capable adventure touring motorcycle, the option to lock the rear wheel remains present with the inclusion of Off-Road mode. The dual-channel ABS come as a standard fitment on the X here.

Financially Adorable

The suffix ‘X’ in the KTM 390 Adventure X’s name can be spelled ‘Axe’. After all, the company has axed some features from the motorcycle to axe down the premium it was charging. At Rs 2.80 lakh, ex-showroom, it still gets all the mechanical bits as the regular 390 Adventure. It, however, misses out on traction control system, Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster, quick shifter, and cornering ABS.