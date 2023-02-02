2023 Hyundai Venue Gets Series of Updates, Prices Start From Rs 7.68 lakh: Details Here

Hyundai Venue compact SUV has received a refreshed version for the Indian market. The South Korean automaker has launched the updated SUV for a starting price of Rs 7.68 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 12.51 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant. Comparing it with the older version, the car sees a price hike of up to Rs 25,000 for the petrol variants, whereas the prices of the diesel variants remain the same. The new Hyundai Venue now gets a diesel engine that is RDE and E20 compliant, along with some changes in the feature list.

The Creta, Alcazar, Sonet, Seltos, and Carens are just a few examples of Hyundai and Kia vehicles that use the same 115-horsepower diesel engine that is now standard on the Venue. The Venue's 1.2-liter NA and 1.0-liter turbo petrol engines are the same as those seen in the outgoing model. The new diesel engine now comes with 115 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque aided by a variable geometry turbocharger.

The Hyundai Venue is still available in six trim levels: E, S, S+, S(O), SX, and SX(O). Though the manufacturer has slightly adjusted the equipment list across the board, however, the variant lineup remains the same. Only the top-spec SX model of the Venue now comes with 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (O). These were previously accessible on the Venue SX diesel as well.

The company has paid attention to safety and added side airbags on S(O) variant, while the top-spec SX(O) petrol variant gets curtain airbags. Similarly, the SX diesel variant now gets curtain and side airbags.

These changes in the compact SUV are expected to help it against rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, and Kia Sonet in the Indian market. Furthermore, the Hyundai Venue needs to prepare for the upcoming competition in the form of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx in India.