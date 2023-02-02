Top 5 Cars Launching in India This Month: Citroen eC3, Innova Crysta, Brezza CNG and more

Last month, a host of new cars made their way to our shores. In fact, the 2023 Auto Expo gave us a hint of what lies ahead for the Indian automotive market. Thus quite some action is anticipated this month, with as many as eight car launches in total. The list includes not just petrol cars, but CNG-powered and electric-powered vehicles as well. Also, a lot of us have been waiting to hear when exactly the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be launched. The answer is that it is not a part of this list. It might launch either in March or April. To find out what are interesting car launches slated to happen this month, read the list.

Anticipated to be the most affordable electric car in the country, the Citroen eC3’s market launch could happen this month. Citroen’s performance on the sales sheet has been dull all this while, but the eC3 could turn fortunes for the company. It gets a claimed range of 320 km, while the motor puts out 57 PS against 143 Nm. The feature list’s highlight is a large 10-inch touchscreen. All of it coupled with a low price tag could make Citroen take a strong position in our market.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG

Earlier this year, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. It could possibly go on sale this month. The Brezza CNG gets the same 1.5L petrol engine as other variants, but it misses out on the boot space with a 55-litre (Water-holding capacity) CNG tank in place. However, Maruti Suzuki has intelligently placed it to ensure a smooth operation of removing and placing the spare tyre can be exercised.

India’s favourite MPV - Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel, was reported to be discontinued earlier. However, the company only stopped taking orders for it, and the order book is now open again with new prices, which shall be announced this month itself. In simple words - the Toyota Innova Crysta is back with a diesel engine and a price announcement for it could happen soon.

Tata Altroz CNG and Tata Punch CNG

Tata Motors is expected to revolutionise the art of making CNG cars with the launch of the Tata Altroz CNG and Tata Punch CNG. Both of these were displayed at the 2023 Auto Expo. The carmaker has used two smaller cylinders on the Altroz CNG and Punch CNG instead of using a single large CNG tank. Interestingly, the cylinders could fit in the cavity designed to hold the spare wheel in place. Therefore, the boot space remains nearly unchanged, while the spare wheel now moves under the floor. Furthermore, the cars will be sold with electric sunroofs and 6 airbags. The Altroz Racer might make it to the showroom too.

Audi Q3 Sportback

In an attempt to expand its line-up and offer more to buyers, Audi India is constantly introducing new products. The company launched the Q3 in India last year, and it is now preparing to launch the Audi Q3 Sportback, which quintessentially is a spicier version of the entry-level SUV. The Q3 Sportback has a coupe-like roofline, which drops down to make it look scintillating. It will rival the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and BMW X4. Under the hood, a 2.0L turbo-petrol motor is expected.