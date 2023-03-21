2023 Hyundai Verna To Launch in India Today: Watch It Live Here [Video]

Hyundai, the second largest carmaker in India and also the biggest exporter of four-wheelers is all set to launch the 2023 Hyundai Verna in India today, on March 21, 2023. The fourth-generation sedan will replace the current model and promises a lot of new elements, including the radical new design, which makes it the sharpest and sportiest sedan in the Indian market, based on the spy shots. The much-awaited sedan will continue to compete in the C-segment sedan market with cars like the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia.

LIVE Updates | 2023 Hyundai Verna India Launch Today: Price, Mileage, Design And More

The 2023 Hyundai Verna gets a new design language, taking inspiration from the premium sedan Elantra, which gets segment best design. The same will be carried in the new Verna as it gets full LED light bar on the nose, and a connected tail lamp unit, a new for sedans in India. Around the sides, the silhouette of the new-gen Verna looks appealing in the design sketches and gets larger dual-tone alloy wheels.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Watch it live here:

The Hyundai Verna gets a modern Mercedes-Benz inspired dual-display on the dashboard, with a single glass pane housing two 10.25-inch touchscreen. There's a two-spoke steering wheel, neatly-integrated AC vents and a high-set centre console. Feature wise, it gets BlueLink connected car system, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, 8-speaker Bose sound system, ambient lighting, electric sunroof, and most likely Level-2 ADAS tech.

The Hyundai Verna in its new-gen avatar will be 4,535 mm long and will be the widest car in its segment at 1,765 mm, and with a height of 1,475 mm, it will be the lowest. The wheelbase at 2,670 mm is the best in the class, like the 528-litre trunk volume.

The new Hyundai Verna will be offered in two petrol engine choices - 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. The former develops 115 PS and 140 Nm, and it is available with either a 6-speed MT or a CVT. The new turbo-petrol unit will push out 160 PS and 253 Nm, and it will be offered with either a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT.

Expect the new Hyundai Verna to launch at a starting price of Rs 10.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Although, Hyundai could introduce it at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh to bag headlines and of course bookings. The top-spec trim could retail for as much as Rs 18-19 lakh, ex-showroom.