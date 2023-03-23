2023 Hyundai Verna Vs Honda City Vs Skoda Slavia Vs Volkswagen Virtus: Price Comparison

The sedan segment in India is blooming again after a long. Once which was the most celebrated pie in our market, was kept unattended for a long due to the shift of consumer interest in SUVs. Now, the 2023 Hyundai Verna makes its entry into the Indian market with a rather striking design. Of course, it will have polarising opinions from consumers. But there’s no point that Verna can go noticed in the pool of other cars, be it SUVs, sedans, or anything for that matter. It is priced from Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom), which further makes the deal rather sweet with 6 airbags as a standard affair across the range. But how does it stand against its rivals? Let’s go through this price comparison to find out.

2023 Hyundai Verna Prices

The Hyundai Verna is sold with two engine options - 1.5L NA-petrol and 1.5L turbo-petrol. Prices with the former start from Rs 10.89 lakh and go up to Rs 16.20 lakh. With the more powerful turbocharged unit, the Verna is priced between Rs 14.84-17.38 lakh, ex-showroom. No doubt, Hyundai Verna has the cheapest starting price for both 1.5L NA variants and Turbo trims, keeping aside the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

2023 Hyundai Verna VS Honda City: Price

The Honda City, on the other hand, comes with two powerplant options - 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L strong hybrid. The latter is sold with an eCVT as standard, while the NA petrol motor can be had with either a 6-speed MT or CVT. Prices for the City Hybrid start from Rs 18.89 lakh and go up to Rs 20.39 lakh. Also, it is the only car in its space to get a hybrid powertrain. The NA petrol trims are priced from Rs 11.55 lakh to Rs 15.90 lakh.

2023 Hyundai Verna VS Skoda Slavia: Price

In comparison to the Hyundai Verna, the Skoda Slavia has a higher starting price of Rs 11.29 lakh for the smaller 1.0L TSI motor. The top-spec trim with engine costs Rs 15.90 lakh. The 1.5L TSI variants start from Rs 17 lakh and top out at Rs 18.40 lakh.

2023 Hyundai Verna VS Volkswagen Virtus: Price

Starting price for the Volkswagen Virtus is higher than the Slavia as well at Rs 11.32 lakh for the 1.0L TSI trims. It tops out at Rs 16 lakh, while there is only one variant with the 1.5L TSI motor, which is priced at Rs 18.42 lakh.

2023 Hyundai Verna VS Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Price

The Ciaz is showing off its age now. But, Maruti Suzuki is attempting to win the game with the help of prices. After all, the Ciaz has a starting price of Rs 9.20 lakh and it goes up to Rs 12.19 lakh. It is on sale with just one engine option - 1.5L NA petrol.