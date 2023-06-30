2023 Kia Seltos Facelift To Get Connected Dual-Screen, Panaromic Sunroof: Interior Teased - Watch Video

The South Korean carmaker first-ever offering - Kia Seltos - is all set to receive a major overhaul in the form of the 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift, launching in India of July 4, 2023. The Kia Seltos will be turning 4 in August this year, as Kia made its India debut with the Seltos in 2019. As seen in a new teaser video, the Kia Seltos facelift will come with a host of changes, to withstand the fierce competition in the mid-size SUV space. It will come with features like a connected digital screen in the dashboard, sunroof among other new features. Here's a look at the changes the new Kia Seltos will get in India.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift - Features

The new Kia Seltos will come with a panoramic sunroof for the first time. As the competition like Hyundai Creta are offering panoramic sunroof, Kia Seltos will also get this feature. Apart from it, the teaser shows the new Kia Seltos facelift will get a connected dual all-digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster, along with a new infotainment system.



Another new feature that is taking the market by storm is ADAS. Folks at Kia India have decided to not keep this feature out of the equipment list of the new Seltos. The ADAS tech will include lane-keeping assist, collision avoidance system, rear cross-traffic alert and more.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift - Performance

The Kia Seltos will come with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with 160 PS and 253 NM of output. This new engine will replace the older 1.4-litre turbo-petrol from the list. Other choices of engine - the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel will be retained.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift - Design

The 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift will include a larger radiator grille with an all-new bumper up front. Around the sides, changes will be limited to new designs for alloy wheels. The tail will feature Carens-inspired tail lamps with a connected treatment.