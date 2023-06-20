2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Unveiling On July 4, Launch Soon: Here’s All About It - Design, Features, Specs

When the South Korean carmaker - Kia, entered the Indian market, the Seltos was its first offering. It indeed received a warm response from the audience. The Seltos received immediate love from Indian buyers for its SUV stance, butch styling, premium interior, long feature list, and a host of engine-gearbox combinations. At its debut, the Seltos was priced rather aggressively, which made it an attractive option amongst its rivals. The Seltos has been in the market for a couple of years now, and it is ready to receive a mid-cycle refresh. The facelifted model will be breaking the covers in India on July 4. What changes does it get? Read on to find out.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift: All-New Design?

The answer to the above question is no. The Seltos in its facelifted avatar is revised in terms of looks. It will now get a revamped nose with a new grille, redesigned headlamp cluster, and reprofiled bumper. The design for the alloy wheel will be all-new as well. Going by the leaked images, these changes will certainly be present on the car. In addition, a set of new tail lamps and bumper could also do the duties here. The body shell of the Seltos will remain unchanged. Thus, the silhouette will retain its familiarity.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift: Fresh Interior?

Going by the Kia Seltos facelift that is on sale in international markets, there are a few changes expected on the inside as well. The Seltos could get a new all-digital instrument cluster, slimmer AC vents, rotary-style gear knob for automatic trims and more. There could also be a large panoramic sunroof and ADAS tech on offer in the Seltos facelift. Furthermore, it is likely to receive a new theme for the interior.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift: Powertrain & Transmission

The Seltos in the facelifted avatar will be sold with the existing 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L turbo-diesel engines. However, the 1.4L turbo-petrol will be replaced with a 1.5L turbo-petrol motor that has recently been added to the bin. Also, the transmission options will include a 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT.