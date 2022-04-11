हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
KIA

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SUV launched in the US, pricing undercuts rivals

Priced at Rs 21.67 lakh, the Kia Sportage Hybrid is similar to its non-hybrid counterpart, with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SUV launched in the US, pricing undercuts rivals
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid

Korean carmaker Kia has announced pricing for the 2023 Sportage Hybrid for the US market, beginning at USD 28,545 (Rs 21.67 lakh) and it will be available in three trims: LX, EX and SX-Prestige. Many consumers in the United States are increasingly concerned about fuel efficiency, and the Kia Sportage Hybrid will be an enticing alternative for such consumers. Even though electric vehicles represent an appealing alternative, the high cost and long waiting lists dissuade many potential buyers.

It is important to note that the Kia Sportage Hybrid costs USD 1,800 (Rs 1.36 lakh) less than the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, which retailed for USD 30,290 (Rs 22.99 lakh). AWD is only available in the SX-Prestige and EX trims, while only the LX has a front-wheel-drive option.

The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid boasts a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, cruise control, steering mounted controls and automatic climate control. Additionally, the Sportage is equipped with advanced driver-assistive and safety features.

Read also: Uber plans to become ‘Super App’; to start flight, train and bus bookings

The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid is powered by the combination of a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 44-kilowatt electric motor backed by a 1.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. This hybrid powertrain provides the Kia Sportage with 229 PS of power and is linked with a six-speed automatic transmission which allows it to travel more than 500 miles (800 km) on one tank of petrol.

Kia plans to introduce a new electric vehicle in India by the end of 2022 based on rumours of its EV6 fully-electric vehicle. As for the Kia Sportage Hybrid, there is no indication that it will launch in India any time soon.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KIAKia USAKia SportageSportage Hybrid
Next
Story

Uber plans to become ‘Super App’; to start flight, train and bus bookings

Must Watch

PT1M47S

Blast in Chemical Factory : Major accident in Bharuch, Gujarat