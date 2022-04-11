2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SUV launched in the US, pricing undercuts rivals

Korean carmaker Kia has announced pricing for the 2023 Sportage Hybrid for the US market, beginning at USD 28,545 (Rs 21.67 lakh) and it will be available in three trims: LX, EX and SX-Prestige. Many consumers in the United States are increasingly concerned about fuel efficiency, and the Kia Sportage Hybrid will be an enticing alternative for such consumers. Even though electric vehicles represent an appealing alternative, the high cost and long waiting lists dissuade many potential buyers.

It is important to note that the Kia Sportage Hybrid costs USD 1,800 (Rs 1.36 lakh) less than the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, which retailed for USD 30,290 (Rs 22.99 lakh). AWD is only available in the SX-Prestige and EX trims, while only the LX has a front-wheel-drive option.

The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid boasts a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, cruise control, steering mounted controls and automatic climate control. Additionally, the Sportage is equipped with advanced driver-assistive and safety features.

The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid is powered by the combination of a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 44-kilowatt electric motor backed by a 1.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. This hybrid powertrain provides the Kia Sportage with 229 PS of power and is linked with a six-speed automatic transmission which allows it to travel more than 500 miles (800 km) on one tank of petrol.

Kia plans to introduce a new electric vehicle in India by the end of 2022 based on rumours of its EV6 fully-electric vehicle. As for the Kia Sportage Hybrid, there is no indication that it will launch in India any time soon.

