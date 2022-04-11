हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uber

Uber plans to become ‘Super App’; to start flight, train and bus bookings

The US-based company Uber, widely known for its cab services, is planning on extending its services to long-journey bookings; they are already testing the possibilities with a pilot project in the UK.

Image for representation

Uber is planning to expand their bounds by entering the market of long-distance transport booking options. The organisation has recently announced that they plan on becoming a "Super app" by increasing the options of bookings, from taxi rides across town to providing options to book tickets for long journeys. This said new options will include trains, buses and flights.

The new plans will be initiated with a pilot project in the UK, as it is one of the biggest markets outside the US, making it an adequate place to introduce long-distance travel bookings. The company claims that with this project, they aim to provide a "Seamless door-to-door experience."

Before rolling out the project on a larger scale, Uber will monitor the pilot project in the UK. The company's project is based on analysing the data they have. The organisation claims that 15 per cent of the total bookings through the app were to the airports before the pandemic. Based on this trend, the new project aims to combine flight bookings and ticketing as well.

The plans of expanding the options are not new for Uber. The company has been wanting to expand their options since 2018. However, brakes were applied to these plans because of the pandemic. Moreover, the pandemic has had a significant impact on the travel, aviation, and hospitality industries.

Earlier, Uber expanded their services from cabs to bikes and scooters and further with food and grocery delivery. Considering the previous experience of the organisation, it might not be long before they start flight, train, and bus bookings for long journeys.

