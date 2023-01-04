2023 Mahindra Thar spotted wearing FRESH paint, looks unique: Check here

The 2023 Mahindra Thar will have more variants, including a new 4X2 guise as well, which is news that is out and loud. The Thar enjoys a strong cult following in the Indian market, and the SUV is currently on sale in a 3-door format with a 4X4 drivetrain as a standard part of the kit. However, in the year 2023, Mahindra is preparing to launch an RWD-only version of the SUV. Interestingly, the update will also bring along some changes to the colour palette of the SUV, which will be shared with the 4X4 versions as well. Recently, pictures of the 2023 Mahindra Thar in the new Blazing Bronze colour surfaced on the internet.

These pictures were shared by 91Wheels. Along with the new Blazing Bronze paint scheme, the 2023 Thar gets the much-awaited Everest White paint scheme as well. Other changes include the new variant line-up for the 4X2 trims. The RWD-only version of the Thar will be sold with two engine choices - 2.0L mStallion turbocharged petrol and 1.5L turbocharged diesel. The former is also used on the existing 4X4 version. It will continue to develop the same output of 150 PS. It will be available with an automatic transmission only.

The smaller 1.5L turbo-diesel, on the other hand, will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, and it will generate a peak output of 117 PS and 300 Nm. In comparison to the larger 2.2L mHawk diesel engine, the 1.5L unit is only short of 13 PS, as the larger unit belts out 130 PS and 300 Nm of max output. The Thar in its 2023 guise also boasts a revamped feature list, which now includes an idle-start-stop system. Furthermore, buttons placed on the right-hand side of the dashboard are now moved to the centre stack in a more approachable fashion.