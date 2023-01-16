2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny bags 3,000 orders, waiting period extends to over 3 months

With the unveiling of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, Indian off-road enthusiasts now have a new choice of weapon to take on badlands. The anticipation around this compact off-roader was rather high. Thanks to the Gypsy’s lineage and testimonials of Jimny owners from international soil, the Jimny is welcomed by the Indian audience with a warm response. The company opened the bookings for this 5-door off-roader as it took the veils off it, and the Jimny has bagged over 3,000 orders in just two days. In fact, the waiting period on the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door currently stands at around 3 months.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Launch Date & Price

The launch date for the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is said to be February 11, as per one of our dealer-level sources. Bookings for the SUV are already open at all Nexa dealerships across the country. Moreover, the Jimny is likely to have a starting price of Rs 10 lakh, which will go up to Rs 12-13 lakh.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Dimensions

Yes, the Jimmy looks compact, but not disproportionate. Talking of numbers, it is 3985 mm long, 1,645 mm wide, and 1,720 mm tall. The wheelbase is 2,590 mm long, and it gets a ground clearance of 210 mm. Boot space on the Jimny is 208 litres, but its squarish shape means that it can swallow some suitcases with ease. Also, the Jimny is a light-footed vehicle, tipping the scale at 1,200 kilograms only.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Design

Cute, compact, and capable are the words that came to our mind when we first saw the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door. It might not have the road presence of a Thar, but it does have the road presence that a stock Gypsy had. With a boxy design, things are largely upright. And, the Jimny is designed using a scale, except for its headlamps, which are circular in shape. Overall, the design looks appealing, and there will be a multitude of colour options too.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Interior

On the inside, the Jimny is identical to the 3-door model until the first row, except for a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. Around the second row, the space is good enough for two adults. Moreover, there’s a rather practical boot space. The Jimny gets 6 airbags as standard, along with a host of other functions, namely headlamp washers, hill descent control, hill hold assist, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay and more

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Specs

Under the hood, there is a 1.5L 4-cylinder NA petrol that produces a peak power output of 104.8 PS and 134.2 Nm of max torque. It will be offered with a 5-speed MT and 4-speed AT. Moreover, the off-road attributes of the Jimny are very strong. It gets a 3-link suspension for solid axles on both ends. There’s a lockable centre diff with a low-range transfer case.