2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Explaining Chronology of 4 Generations of Offroader

Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki Jimny unveiled the 4th-gen Jimny in the 5-door format. The vehicle made its global debut at the Indian Auto Expo, held this year after a gap of three-long years. The Jimny is a renowned offering of the Japanese brand, loved for its off-road prowess across the world. While the Jimny has been on sale in a total of 4 generations till date, only one made its way to the Indian market - SJ40, commonly known as Maruti Suzuki Gypsy. Well, since the buzz around Jimny in the Indian market is so high, we thought of familiarizing you folks with all the generations of the Jimny that have been on sale so far.

First-gen Suzuki Jimny

The very first-gen Suzuki Jimny was sold as Suzuki LJ50, LJ55, and LJ80. However, in Germany and Australia, it was retailed as Suzuki Eljot and Suzuki Stockman. It was in production from 1970 to 1981 and looked like an amalgam of the Jeep and Toyota Land Cruiser of that era. The first generation was sold with three engine options. Starting from a puny 359 cc to 797 cc motor. In between, a 539 cc motor also was a part of the package. The 4x4 hardware remained standard on this edition with a 4-speed gearbox. The Jimny was available with both hardtop and softtop.

Second-Gen Suzuki Jimny (Maruti Suzuki Gypsy)

In 1981, the Japanese marque introduced the second generation avatar of the Jimny. It looked more sophisticated and modern with a rather likeable design for the 80s. This avatar of the Jimny reached multiple markets, namely India, Spain, Indonesia, Iceland, Kenya, New Zealand and more. Also, it was sold in India as the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy with a longer wheelbase. In fact, the Gypsy remained in production until 2018. The second-gen Jimny was largely sold with leaf springs across the globe and select markets received a revised model with coil springs on all ends.

Third-gen Suzuki Jimny

At the 1997 Tokyo Motor Show, Suzuki took the veils off the third generation of the Jimny, a far more modernized version than the second-gen rendition. It looked like a modern car, and it was sold with a multitude of engines, depending on different markets. The third-gen Jimny was produced in four countries - Japan, Columbia, Spain, and Brazil. It is highly appreciated for its off-roading capabilities. Sadly, the third-gen model was kept away from the Indian market, considering the low interest of Indian buyers for lifestyle vehicles.

No doubt, it is one of the most celebrated modern-day off-roaders. After all, it is affordable, capable, and looks cute. The fourth-gen Jimny was introduced in the year 2018, with production initially restricted to Japan. Later on, the model was produced in Brazil and India. It was launched in a 3-door format, but at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Japanese carmaker’s Indian subsidiary unveiled the 5-door Jimny with a longer wheelbase. Both 3-door and 5-door formats get the same 1.5L petrol engine with two transmission choices - 5-speed MT and 4-speed AT. Coil springs on all ends with solid axles, along with a low-ratio transfer case, make it a capable off-roader.