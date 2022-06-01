2023 Mercedes-AMG One breaks cover with F1 engine, gets massive 1049 HP power

Five years ago Mercedes-Benz affirmed that the company is interested in making a hypercar powered by a Formula 1 race engine. It is now that we are finally getting to see one in the form of the newly unveiled 2023 Mercedes-AMG One. The road-legal hypercar is designed to fit in a Formula 1 engine. Thereby, boasting a peak power output of 1,049 horsepower. Furthermore, the top speed is claimed at 353 kmph, whereas the 0-100 kmph dash is achievable in just 2.9 seconds. The Mercedes-AMG One take only 7 seconds to show the 200 kmph mark from a standstill

Talking about the claimed F1 power plant, it is a hybrid setup consisting of an engine and 4 electric motors. The engine is a 1.6-litre unit with a peak power output of 566 Hp while redlining at 11,000 clicks. Dropping anchors on the AMG One will be an easy job too; 15.6-inch rotors on the front and 15-inch rotors for the rear perform the braking duty.

In terms of design, the AMG One is capable of wooing everyone. It sits close to the ground, and the stance is very typical of a hypercar. A negative lift when speed exceeds 31 mph, and there are active front and rear aero components. The steering wheel comes straight off the F1 car. The AC vents are carved out of expensive carbon fibre, while the power window switches are mounted on the butterfly doors.

Mercedes-AMG One uses five arms, along with two adjustable struts for the suspension duties. Interestingly, these struts are mounted transversely. They reduce the body roll and requirement of traditional stabiliser bars. The AWD system of the hypercar also enables torque vectoring to ensure the power is channelled down to the tarmac in the proper way.

"With the Mercedes-AMG One, we have more than pushed the boundaries. The immense technical challenges of making a modern Formula 1 powertrain suitable for everyday use on the road have undoubtedly pushed us to our limits. Many may have thought, during the development period, that the project was impossible to implement. However, the teams in Affalterbach and Great Britain never gave up and believed in themselves. I have the greatest respect for all the participants and I am proud of this teamwork," said Philipp Schiemer, chairman of the management board for Mercedes-AMG.