2023 Renault Kiger Launched In India: BS6 2.0 Ready, Gets Increased Safety Features

Renault has refreshed Kiger’s variant portfolio with enhance value proposition, now offering Kiger RXT (O) MT variant at an attractive pricing of Rs 7.99 lakhs with class leading features like 8” touchscreen with wireless connectivity, LED Headlamps, Alloy Wheels & High Center Console and a whole gamut of features offering enhanced driving experience. The company has also launched best ever offers on RXZ version which includes benefits up to Rs 10,000 cash, Rs 20,000 under exchange, corporate benefits up to Rs 12,000 and loyalty benefits up to Rs 49,000.

Renault Kiger portfolio now boasts of innovative and class leading safety features which includes - Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Start Assist, Traction Control System, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Powered by 1.0L Turbo petrol & 1.0L Energy Petrol engine, Renault Kiger offers enhanced driving experience and comfort with X-Tronic CVT & 5 Speed Easy-R AMT transmission. Renault Kiger is one of the most affordable offerings in the compact SUV segment with cost-effective maintenance. Renault Kiger has been recognized with multiple awards in the compact SUV category, highlighting its success in the Indian market. Powered by a world-class turbocharged 1.0L petrol engine, it not only offers more performance and a sporty drive, but also boasts best-in-segment fuel efficiency of 20.62 kmpl.

Renault Kiger has also been awarded with the 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult occupant safety by Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment programme. For driver & front passenger safety, the Renault Kiger comes equipped with four airbags – front and side along with seatbelts with pre-tensioner and load-limiter (for driver occupant). Additionally, Renault Kiger also features an impact sensing door unlock, speed sensing door lock, 60/40 split rear row seat with adjustable headrests, and ISOFIX anchorage for child seat.