New Honda Mid-Size SUV Breaking Cover On June 6 - Here's All About New Hyundai Creta Rival

Mid-size SUVs are the new blockbusters for carmakers. While most manufacturers are already enjoying success in this segment, others want to participate and post profits. New name on the list is coming from Japan. Yes, Honda has been testing its new mid-size SUV on Indian soil since long. The company released the first teaser in January this year and confirmed that the new SUV will go on sale by summer this year. As per recent reports, it has been confirmed that it will be called Honda Elevate. The global unveiling will take place on June 6 in India, followed by its launch in our land first, then in international markets.

2023 Honda Elevate Mid-Size SUV: Design

In the new images, it is visible that the Honda SUV has a noticeable road presence. Although design highlights are neatly tucked away under the camouflage, its stance is bold, nonetheless. The bonnet is high-set and flat-ish. Also, the font face is upright, and it is expected to get a large radiator grille with a chunky slat on the top. Flanked by slim headlamps on either side, LED DRLs will utilise a slim, whisker-like approach. Moreover, the lower air dam will be accentuated by a skid plate.

Around the sides, the Honda’s Creta rivalling offering will have dual-tone alloy wheels, likely to be 17 inches. The glass area will be large with a quarter-glass in place. Also, the roof rails will add to the butchness. The tail section of the SUV will don wraparound tail lamps, and the registration plate will sit on the boot lid. The bumper is likely to get a dual-tone finish with a silver skid plate. Also, the black cladding will run across its length and breadth.

2023 Honda Elevate Mid-Size SUV: Price & Specs

Under the bonnet, the powertrain will be borrowed from the City facelift. The 1.5L NA petrol will be utilised here in its RDE-spec avatar. It will be E20 compatible as well. The company is also said to be preparing to offer the strong-hybrid setup on the Elevate. If it happens, the Honda Elevate could join the bandwagon with Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The prices could very well start from around Rs 11 lakh and go up to Rs 19 lakh for the top-spec strong hybrid variant.

2023 Honda Elevate Mid-Size SUV: Interior

A modern yet practical layout for the dashboard is anticipated on this Honda like others. Feature list might comprise a large touchscreen infotainment unit, digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seat, electric sunroof, automatic climate control, up to 6 airbags, and Honda Sensing safety suite.