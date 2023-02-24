2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT Unveiled With Alloy Wheels, New Colour Options

A strong cult is enjoyed by the Royal Enfield moniker in our market. The brand is managing to cater to younger audiences while keeping intact its legacy and vintage charm in new-age motorcycles. The company launched its first-ever twin-cylinder 650cc motorcycles in the country a couple of years back - Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650. They were welcomed by a warm response, and the models still hold a respectable position in the mid-capacity motorcycle segment. Both of these models are sold on international soil as well, and the brand has recently unveiled their 2023 editions in Europe. Well, the 2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and 2023 Interceptor 650 will also come to our shores soon.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT Changes

Both the motorcycles have broken covers with significant updates. While new paint schemes are a part of the list, Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 also get alloy wheels, LED headlamps, and a USB charger this time. Making this youthful update upkeep some retro charm is the new switchgear, borrowed from the newly-launched Super Meteor 650.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT Colours

Also, parts like the engine, chassis, and mo blacked out to enhance the youthful appeal. Talking of paint options, the Interceptor 650 gets Black Ray and Barcelona Blue, while the Continental GT 650’s colour palette now gets Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey colours. Although, the most important update remains the addition of alloy wheels, which will now come shod with tubeless tyres.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental Limited Editions

Furthermore, the brand has launched the Lightning Edition of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 in the UK, along with the Thunder Edition of the Continental GT 650. These models come with a windscreen and saddle bags from the factory.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT Specifications

Talking of mechanical specifications, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650 continue to source power from the existing parallel twin with the 270-degree crank. It displaces 648 cubic centimetres and belts out a peak power output of 47 bhp at 7,150 RPM and with maximum torque of 52 Nm at 5,250 RPM. The gearbox here is a 6-speed unit. The 650 twins come with 41 mm telescopic forks on the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear.