2023 Tata Safari, Harrier Launched: Check Pricing of ADAS Equipped Variants

Tata Safari and Harrier have just received the new Red Dark Editions, and the SUVs boast a longer feature list now. Although they boast some interesting visual updates, Tata Motors has made enough changes to the equipment list to make them safer than ever. The duo now comes equipped with a 360-degree parking camera, ADAS, and a larger touchscreen infotainment unit. Also, an all-digital instrument console is a part of the package. Now, these filters have trimmed down to regular versions of the Tata Safari and Harrier. However, they will be available in the top-spec trims only.

With these new updates, prices of the top-spec trims of the Harrier and Safari have increased by a fair margin. The regular top-spec Safari XZA+ (O) trim with the ADAS tech and other goodies costs Rs 24.46 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 7-seater trim and Rs 24.56 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 6-seater variant. This is a price increment of Rs 1 lakh, over the similar non-ADAS-equipped version.

Similarly, the top-spec Tata Harrier XZA+ (O) will retail for Rs 23.62 lakh (ex-showroom). It should be noted that the new Red Dark Editions are based on these top-spec XZA+ (O) variants. Also, both of these trims come with a panoramic sunroof, which now also comes with mood lighting.

Talking of mechanical specifications, both Tata Harrier and Safari are based on the company’s Omega platform. It is derived from Land Rover’s D8 architecture, and the suspension here is tuned by Lotus. Moreover, Harrier and Safari come with a Fiat-sourced 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that belts out a peak power output of 172 PS and max torque of 350 Nm. The automatic transmission used on these top-spec trims is sourced from Hyundai, and it is a 6-speed torque converter.