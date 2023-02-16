2023 Tata Harrier Bookings Open in India, Becomes 1st SUV from Carmaker to Offer ADAS

Tata Motors has opened bookings for the updated 2023 Tata Harrier SUV in India. The new Tata Harrier will be the first SUV from the Indian automaker to offer Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology. The feature has been added in the SUV after rival brands started offering the ADAS tech in their vehicles, including the Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector. Born of Land Rover pedigree, the Tata Harrier is now available with a new 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, added features and other changes to the vehicle.

Minor exterior tweaks aside, the Tata Harrier now gets ADAS with features like Autonomous emergency braking, front and rear collision alerts, rear cross traffic warning, blind spot assist, traffic sign recognition, and lane departure and lane change warnings among others. It also gets improved ESP and six airbags as standard equipment.

The engine for the Tata Harrier remains the same as that of the standard version with a 2.0-litre diesel mill having 168 hp and 350 Nm of torque and comes mated to either a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox. The engine is now BS6 RDE ready to meet latest emission norms.

The homegrown carmaker was also preparing to launch a new special edition of its 5-seater SUV - Tata Harrier. A set of spy images revealed the Tata Hark Dark Edition with red upholstery for the interior. This hinted at the arrival of a new special edition of the Harrier, which was expected to be launched at the 2023 Auto Expo.

However, Tata Motors has not revealed any details on the Tata Harrier Red Edition. Instead, Tata Harrier EV was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023. This is the second electric SUV from the Indian automaker after the Tata Nexon EV. Until now, Tata Harrier has been only sold with an ICE powertrain.

Tata Harrier EV gets the design details of its ICE cousins and has a similar high stance expected of an SUV. Furthermore, it features LED DRLs with a smooth grill replacing the traditional grill. The pentagonal housing for the headlamps remains the same, just like the Tata Nexon EV, with an EV label on the side of the electric SUV.