2023 Tata Nexon Ev Massive Discount Of Up To 2.65 Lakhs

Tata Motors is electrifying the market with big discounts on its electric vehicle lineup, excluding the Punch EV. The spotlight shines on the Nexon EV, which is now available with offers totaling up to ₹2.65 lakh. This Tata’s strategy to dominate the electric car segment, following a significant sales boost in February 2024, Where the company sold nearly 7,000 electric cars, making a 30.18% increase compared to the same period last year.

Exciting offers Across the Board

The savings don't just stop with the Nexon EV. The 2023 model version is particularly enticing, offering a cash discount of ₹2.30 lakh plus an exchange bonus of ₹50,000. The Max version goes even further, with potential savings of up to ₹3.15 lakh, thanks to a ₹2.65 lakh cash discount and a ₹50,000 exchange bonus. The 2024 Nexon EV also brings a green bonus of ₹20,000 to the table, although it skips the cash discount and exchange bonus.

The Nexon EV Max, boasting a 40.5kWh battery and a 143bhp electric motor, promises a range of 437 km on a full charge. And The Nexon EV Prime, isn't too far behind with a 30.2kWh battery pack and a range of 325km.

Savings on Tiago EV and Tigor EV

But it's not just the Nexon EV lineup that's enjoying these perks. The Tata Tiago EV, with its 2023 model, offers savings up to ₹65,000, which includes a ₹50,000 green bonus and a ₹15,000 exchange benefit. The newer 2024 model adds a twist with a ₹25,000 exchange bonus and an extra ₹10,000 offer, available with two battery pack options - 19.4kWh and 24kWh.

The Tata Tigor EV, too, joins the discount party with its 2023 model, featuring offers totaling up to ₹1.05 lakh. This includes a ₹75,000 cash discount and a ₹30,000 exchange bonus. With a 26kWh battery pack, this electric compact sedan can travel up to 315 km on a single charge, making it an attractive option for those looking to make the switch to electric.