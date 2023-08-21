2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Cabin Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch: See Pics

Tata Motors, the homegrown automaker will launch the highly awaited 2023 Tata Nexon facelift in India soon. The updated compact SUV will get changes on the outside in the form of redesigned exterior, new cabin with added features among other things. The upcoming compact SUV, which is among the best selling SUVs in India in its current gen as well, is expected to rattle the SUV segment. While the exterior images of the Tata Nexon are doing the rounds of the internet, now the cabin of the new Tata Nexon has fully revealed in new spy shots.

As seen in the image, the 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift will draw its inspiration from the Tata Curvv EV concept, making it look the most futuristic and modern car from the stable of the Indian automaker. Not only this, the upcoming SUV will also have one of th ebest cabins in its segment, where it rivals with cars Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue among other cars.

The new Tata Nexon will get a modern 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Further, it gets 7.0-inch digital instrument panel and a two spoke steering system with a screen that will read the Tata logo, giving the cabin an overall cleaner and more sophisticated look.



On the mechanical front, the Tata Nexon SUV is expected to get 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with 120 bhp output and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with 115 bhp output. While a manual transmission will be there, it's anticipated that AMT gearbox will be replaced with a better DCT gearbox, borrowed from the Tata Altroz premium hatchback.

The launch timeline of the 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift is expected in September, just ahead of the festive season in India. The new Tata Nexon will join the Tata Punch, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari to offer a formidable SUV lineup to the buyers.