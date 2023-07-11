2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Spied With DCT, New Centre Console: See Pics

Tata Motors is preparing the new Nexon facelift to go on sale in the Indian market. The Tata Nexon facelift will be taking on the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Nissan Magnite, among many others. The SUV has been snapped while it was on the test, donning camo. The pictures and videos have revealed some amazing details about the upcoming model. However, a new set of images and reports reveal that the Nexon will get a new dual-clutch transmission and centre console which features a touch-enabled climate control panel.

Tata Nexon Facelift - Specs

The images confirming the presence of a DCT gearbox are shared by Motorbeam, However, it isn’t confirmed if it is borrowed from the Altroz DCA or is it a newly-developed 7-speed unit. The barcode in the images reveals that it is DCA, but fails to confirm if it's a 6-speed or 7-speed unit. Alongside, the Nexon is expected to be launched with an all-new 1.2L turbo-petrol engine that will be putting out a peak power output of roughly 125 PS and 220 Nm of max torque.

Tata Nexon Facelift - Design

As regards styling, the Nexon will sport a new layout for the nose with connected-style LED DRLs and vertically-split headlamp assembly. The bumper will also be a reprofiled unit. The design for the alloy wheels will be revised, and the rear bumper will be tweaked to fit well with the overall design. The major update on the tail will be the inclusion of connected LED Tail lamps with a full-width light bar. Dimensions will remain largely the same, as the Nexon will be using the same monocoque.

Tata Nexon Facelift - Interior

On the inside, there will be an all-new steering wheel on the Tata Nexon facelift, which could have a back-lit Tata Motors logo. Furthermore, the climate control panel will be touch-enabled, while the touchscreen will measure 10.25 inches. The latter will be borrowed from the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition. It will come with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay. The instrument cluster will be an all-digital unit too.