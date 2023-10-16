2023 Tata Safari, Harrier SUVs To Launch In India Tomorrow: Features, Expected Price and More

Tata Motors is all set to launch two new SUVs in the Indian market in the form of the Tata Safari and Harrier facelift. Both the SUVs were recently unveiled by the Indian automaker. However, the prices of the SUVs were not announced. Based on the announcement from the brand, the prices of both models will be announced tomorrow October 17. It is to be noted that the bookings for the cars started earlier for a token amount of Rs 25,000. The new versions of the cars come as the brand attempts to refresh its vehicle line-up. Before this, Tata Motors launched the Tata Nexon and Nexon EV facelifts in the domestic market.

2023 Tata Safari, Harrier: Design

Tata Motors has made numerous alterations to the exteriors of Safari and Harrier, just like they did with Nexon. Some of the changes include revised LED DRLs that span the width of the vehicle, revised grilles, and reworked LED split headlights are some of the notable modifications. The SUVs also get new tail lights joined by full-width lights on the back. The skid plate is yet another component that draws attention. In addition, the SUVs receive new alloy wheels, with Safari's wheels measuring 19 inches and Harrier's measuring 18 inches.

Also read: Mahindra To Launch Three New SUVs Next Year: Thar 5-Door To XUV300 Facelift

2023 Tata Safari, Harrier: Features

Coming to the interiors, both the Safari and the Harrier receive a longer list of standard features, including ambient lighting, a newly styled steering wheel with an illuminated logo, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and more. In addition, the SUVs will offer a motor-powered tailgate with gesture control, ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone climate control.

The vehicle includes features including cruise control, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a 360-degree camera, and up to seven airbags for the protection of the driver and passengers.

2023 Tata Safari, Harrier: Engine

The powertrain for the Tata Safari and Harrier will be the same as it was in the previous version. In other words, the SUV will be equipped with a 2.0-liter diesel engine that produces 350 Nm of torque and 167.6 horsepower. In the facelift version, the car will offer three driving modes including Eco, City, and Sport. Along with this, the brand has added three traction modes Normal, Rough, and Wet.

2023 Tata Safari, Harrier: Expected Price

The outgoing version of Tata Safari has a starting price of Rs 15.85 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to Rs 25.21 lakh (ex-showroom). With the changes, the price of the base variant is expected to be around Rs 16 lakh. Similarly, Tata Harrier is currently priced at Rs 15.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 24.27 lakh (ex-showroom). With the changes, the price is expected to be slightly increased.