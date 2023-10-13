Mahindra To Launch Three New SUVs Next Year: Thar 5-Door To XUV300 Facelift

As to fortify its standing in the highly competitive SUV market, Mahindra, the renowned Indian automotive manufacturer, is geared up to unveil a trio of exciting SUV offerings next year. The brand has been consistently working on revamping its upcoming products, and they have been snapped on test donning camo. Therefore, we do know a fair bit about these forthcoming products.The list includes the facelifted XUV300, Thar 5-door, and XUV.e8. Auto enthusiasts and SUV aficionados are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the launch of these Mahindra SUVs, here’s all about them.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

The upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Facelift is set to elevate the brand's popular compact SUV to new heights. Anticipated to feature refreshed aesthetics and enhanced performance, this facelift promises to blend style and power seamlessly. With an expected updated front grille, revised headlamps, and tail lamps, the XUV300 will sport a modern and aggressive look. Inside, upgraded features and improved infotainment systems are expected to enhance the driving experience. Performance-wise, it may see an engine upgrade for better power and efficiency

Mahindra Thar 5-Door

The upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door variant will be an extension of the highly acclaimed Thar off-road SUV, offering a more spacious and practical option. It will retain the iconic rugged design, but with an additional pair of doors for easier rear-seat access. The new 5-door avatar of the Thar will have circular LED DRLs, integrated in the headlamp units. Also, there will be a larger infotainment unit on offer. The powertrain choices, however, will remain unchanged on the Thar 5-door.

Mahindra XUV.e8

The celebrated product of the Mahindra brand - XUV700, will be taking the electrified route in the coming days. The development is already in its full swing, and it could most likely be called the Mahindra XUV.e8. Under the bonnet will sit an electric motor, while a battery pack will be fitted underneath the floor. The electric twin of the XUV700 would most likely be offered with a claimed range of roughly 400 kms on a full charge and is expected to go on sale by the end of next year.