trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644168
NewsAuto
TOYOTA VELLFIRE

2023 Toyota Vellfire Launched In India At Rs 1.20 Crore: Price, Specs, Design, Features

The uber-luxurious MPV - Toyota Vellfire, is launched in the Indian market in its new-gen rendition in a total of two variants and a claimed mileage of 19.28 kmpl.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 05:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

2023 Toyota Vellfire Launched In India At Rs 1.20 Crore: Price, Specs, Design, Features

Toyota Vellfire is now on sale in the Indian market in its updated iteration at a starting price of Rs 1.20 Crore, ex-showroom. The MPV is launched in a total of two variants - Hi and VIP. The VIP is priced at Rs 1.30 Crore, and it comes with the Executive Lounge Package. The Japanese automaker started accepting bookings for the Vellfire in June this year. The MPV was unveiled in its new-gen avatar earlier this year. The Vellfire has always remained a high-selling product in its segment. The luxury MPV is loved by the riches of the country, including Mukesh Ambani, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and more.

2023 Toyota Vellfire Design


In the aesthetic department, the Vellfire sports a slew of changes. It now gets a larger grille, extending into split-type headlamps. Also, the fog lamp housing is humongously tall. The MPV’s face gets a chrome finish around the chin, extending up to the headlamps. Around the sides, it features a large DLO with a strong kink. The tail lamps carry a familiar V-shaped design.

2023 Toyota Vellfire Cabin

In the new-gen iteration, the Vellfire features a rather simple-looking dashboard layout. It now sports a large 14-inch touchscreen, which helps the driver control most functions. The design for the seats is updated too, and they look more pompous now. The passenger compartment also gets a large overhead console for AC controls and AC vents, and for added privacy, there are sunblinds too. The VIP trim gets captain chairs for second-row with heating and ventilation functions. Also, it gets retractable tables too.

Also Read - 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser 250 Revealed With Quirky Styling: Design, Cabin, Specs - IN PICS

2023 Toyota Vellfire Specs

Underpinned by the modular TNGA-K architecture, it is now 4,995 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, and 1,950 mm tall. Powering the Vellfire is a 2.5L petrol-hybrid powertrain, pushing out a peak power output of 193 Hp and 240 Nm. With an e-CVT at duties, the Vellfire boasts a claimed fuel efficiency of 19.28 kmpl.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train