2023 Toyota Vellfire Launched In India At Rs 1.20 Crore: Price, Specs, Design, Features

Toyota Vellfire is now on sale in the Indian market in its updated iteration at a starting price of Rs 1.20 Crore, ex-showroom. The MPV is launched in a total of two variants - Hi and VIP. The VIP is priced at Rs 1.30 Crore, and it comes with the Executive Lounge Package. The Japanese automaker started accepting bookings for the Vellfire in June this year. The MPV was unveiled in its new-gen avatar earlier this year. The Vellfire has always remained a high-selling product in its segment. The luxury MPV is loved by the riches of the country, including Mukesh Ambani, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and more.

2023 Toyota Vellfire Design

In the aesthetic department, the Vellfire sports a slew of changes. It now gets a larger grille, extending into split-type headlamps. Also, the fog lamp housing is humongously tall. The MPV’s face gets a chrome finish around the chin, extending up to the headlamps. Around the sides, it features a large DLO with a strong kink. The tail lamps carry a familiar V-shaped design.

2023 Toyota Vellfire Cabin

In the new-gen iteration, the Vellfire features a rather simple-looking dashboard layout. It now sports a large 14-inch touchscreen, which helps the driver control most functions. The design for the seats is updated too, and they look more pompous now. The passenger compartment also gets a large overhead console for AC controls and AC vents, and for added privacy, there are sunblinds too. The VIP trim gets captain chairs for second-row with heating and ventilation functions. Also, it gets retractable tables too.

2023 Toyota Vellfire Specs

Underpinned by the modular TNGA-K architecture, it is now 4,995 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, and 1,950 mm tall. Powering the Vellfire is a 2.5L petrol-hybrid powertrain, pushing out a peak power output of 193 Hp and 240 Nm. With an e-CVT at duties, the Vellfire boasts a claimed fuel efficiency of 19.28 kmpl.