2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition launched in India at Rs 1.30 lakh with new colours, lightweight exhaust

TVS is ensuring to roll out updates for its model line-up at a constant pace. The two-wheeler manufacturer has now launched the 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition in the country at a price tag of Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom. The new special edition of the motorcycle takes the freshness levels of the product to new highs. It features a Pearl White colour scheme, which will be sold alongside the already existing Matte Black Special Edition. Alloy wheels feature a contrasting paint scheme, while the seat gets a dual-tone treatment. Moreover, the motorcycle gets some mechanical updates too; in the form of a lightweight bullpup exhaust muffler, which helps the RTR 160 4V Special Edition with the unique RTR exhaust note.

Also, it has increased the power-to-weight ratio with a 1 kg of reduction in the kerb weight. The motorcycle is powered by a 159.7 cc, oil-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected engine that produces a peak power output of 17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm and a peak torque of 14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm. The single-cylinder thumper comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The clutch and brake levers here are adjustable for reach, while the motorcycle also gets 3 riding modes - Urban, Sport, and Rain.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Apache RTR series of motorcycles have always been at the forefront of cutting-edge technology & customer centricity and have lived up to the expectations of the aspirational customer over the years. With four decades of racing pedigree, we are delighted to introduce the new 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, offering a new refreshed colour option with uniquely colour-coordinated black and red alloys, a lightweight bullpup exhaust, and an array of exciting features in its class. The new Special Edition is a testament to our commitment towards providing world-class products and redefining the definition of performance motorcycling.”