2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Launched In India At Rs 34.69 Lakh: Gets Added Features

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India today announced the introduction of the updated Tiguan for customers with enhanced feature offerings. The flagship SUVW by Volkswagen is now available to customers with new and fresh dual-tone Storm Grey interiors, along with the much-in-demand wireless mobile charging feature that allows the customer to charge their mobile phone on the move. The enhanced 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan is also now RDE norms compliant. The feature-enhanced Tiguan is available for customers at an attractive price of Rs 34.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Tiguan will be available to customers across the Volkswagen India network of 157 sales and 124 service touchpoints across 115 cities in India.

Aiding customers to park quickly and smartly in the tightest spaces, the updated Tiguan is equipped with Park Assist (Level 1 ADAS system). With Park Assist, it's like having a personal parking attendant.

The Tiguan now comes with rear seat belt reminder, along-with innovative, safety technologies and assistance systems such as six airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), ESC, anti-slip regulation (ASR), EDL, EDTC - Engine Drag Torque Control, hill start assist, hill descent control, active TPMS, 3 head-rests at rear, 3-point seat belts, ISOFIX x2 and driver alert systems. These active and passive safety features keep the occupant and pedestrian in and around the vehicle secure.

The Tiguan is powered by the globally renowned TSI technology of Volkswagen. With a 2.0L TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission with 4MOTION (all-wheel-drive) technology that produces a class-leading peak power output of 190PS (140 kW) ranging from 4200-6000 rpm and a peak torque of 320 Nm right from 1500 rpm and flat up to 100 rpm. The Tiguan guarantees superior acceleration and fast pick-up, ensuring an overall fun-to-drive experience. The Tiguan now offers a fuel efficiency of 13.54 kmpl (ARAI certified), an improvement by 7%.