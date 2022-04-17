2023 Yamaha Fluo 125cc scooter launched, priced at Rs 2.16 lakh

Yamaha has introduced a new 125cc scooter in Brazil, which they have dubbed Fluo. It is, in essence, the same scooter that is available on the Indonesian market under the name Yamaha FreeGo. Yamaha has set the price for its new scooter Fluo at 13,390 Brazilian Reals (Rs 2,16,587). What has changed and what has remained the same for the Brazilian market is outlined in detail below.

To begin with, Fluo has the same look and feel as FreeGo. Like the Indonesian-spec model, the design is sleek and racy. In Fluo, the only notable visual alteration is the addition of distinct turn signals and brake lights, whereas FreeGo provides them as a single unit.

There are three colour options for the 2023 Fluo: black, blue, and white. To further enhance the scooter's sporty appearance, the last two colour variants have blacked out planes on the side fairing, front apron and floorboard as well as alloy wheels and components.

The new Fluo comes standard with ABS, unlike its Indonesian counterpart, which offers it as an option. In addition, Fluo has a 12-volt charging plug, complete LED illumination, auto start/stop, keyless access through a smart key and a fully digital instrument console with blue lighting background. In addition, there is a handy 25-litre storage compartment under the seat.

Braking duties are carried out by a 200mm disc up front and a 1300mm drum at the rear which is aided by a single-channel ABS. Its seat height of 780mm, combined with the fact that the car rides on 12-inch alloy wheels, should make for a comfortable ride experience.

Powering 2023 Fluo is a 125cc air-cooled engine that generates 9.6 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque and the engine is mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. Its light for its class, weighing in at only 102 kg and its fuel tank holds just 4.2 litres of fuel.

It's not likely that Yamaha Fluo will come to India because the Japanese manufacturer already sells scooters in the 125cc category like Fascino and RayZR in the Indian market.

