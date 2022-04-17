Renault Kwid E-TECH launched, gets 238 km battery range

Renault's all-electric Kwid E-TECH hatchback has gone on sale in Brazil for 142,990 Brazilian Real, or nearly Rs 23.20 lakh in Indian currency. The all-electric hatchback was initially introduced at the 2020 Auto Show as the K-ZE. From now on, the Renault Kwid E-TECH will be the cheapest electric vehicle available in Brazil. It will replace the JAC E-JS1.

Even while it shares many visual cues with the outgoing ICE Kwid, the all-new Kwid E-TECH is distinguished by a few EV-specific design characteristics. The car features a closed-off grille with a chrome garnish consisting of two strips located below the emblem, E-TECH badges, and newly designed alloy wheels.

The Kwid E-TECH's interior has an electric vehicle-specific instrument cluster and a steering wheel with four spokes. The inside of the EV is quite similar to that of the ICE and gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and power windows, the Kwid has the same circular gear selector as the India-spec model.

Renault Kwid E-TECH comes with a list of safety features that are much better than the India-spec Kwid. A tyre pressure monitoring system is included in the E-TECH model's list of standard features along with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and hill-start aid.

Renault Kwid E-TECH's batteries, rated at 26.8 kWh, allow it to go 298 km in city traffic and 265 km on a mixed cycle that includes both city and highway driving. The EV can charge to a range of 190 km in around nine hours using a domestic 220V/20A outlet. According to the French company, the cheapest electric vehicle in Brazil has 65 horsepower and can sprint from 0 to 50 km/h in 4.1 seconds. The vehicle has a curb weight of 977 kg.

The Renault Kwid E-TECH takes 2 hours and 50 minutes to charge from 15% to 80% using a 7 kW Wall-box charger, according to the automaker, although the EV hatchback can attain the same 190 km range in only 40 minutes at a fast-charging station.

For pedestrian safety, the EV comes equipped with Auditory Vehicle Alert System (AVAS), which delivers an audio warning to pedestrians until the vehicle reaches 30 km/h.

Brazil's Kwid EV is available in three colour choices: a Noronha Green, Glacier Polar White, and Diamond Silver.

