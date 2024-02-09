2024 Honda City Hatchback Now Gets ADAS, Strong-Hybrid Variants

Honda has unveiled the refreshed 2024 Honda City Hatchback, following the success of last year's Honda City facelift in Thailand. This updated version brings a blend of cosmetic refinements and functional enhancements to the hatchback lineup. The company has also introduced the ADAS into the lineup. Let’s delve into the details of this new hatchback.

Honda City Hatchback Facelift 2024 New Variants and Design

Compared to its predecessor, the 2024 Honda City Hatchback facelift offers an expanded range of five variants. The 2024 Honda City Hatchback facelift inherits several cosmetic updates from its sedan counterpart. Notable changes include a slimmer chrome strip at the front and a redesigned grille with a new mesh insert. The RS variants showcase a more aggressive bumper design and a new diffuser-like element at the rear. In contrast, non-RS variants feature a blacked-out lower apron.

Color options vary across the variants, with RS models offering exclusive choices like Ignite Red Metallic and Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic With Black Roof, while other options include Crystal Black Pearl, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, Sonic Gray Pearl, Taffeta White (Only for S+), and Platinum White Pearl (Only for e:HEV RS, e:HEV SV, RS, and SV variants).

Hatchback Facelift 2024 Powertrain

Powering these variants is a 1.0-liter inline-three VTEC Turbo petrol engine, delivering 122 PS of maximum power and 173 Nm of peak torque. These models are compatible with gasohol, a fuel blend containing around 10% ethanol. Additionally, there's a new e:HEV SV variant priced at 729,000 baht (~ Rs 16.85 lakh), and the e:HEV RS variant, which now comes at a reduced price of 799,000 baht (~ Rs 18.47 lakh). The e:HEV variants utilize an Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) hybrid system, featuring an electric motor generating 109 PS and 253 Nm, driving power to the front wheels.

Hatchback Facelift 2024 With ADAS

Honda is now providing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) through the comprehensive Honda Sensing suite across all model variants. Enhanced trims include additional amenities like a multi-angle reverse camera, wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Honda Connect telematics, 16-inch alloy wheels, electronic parking brake, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, rain-sensing wipers, and Honda LaneWatch technology.

Hatchback Facelift 2024 Pricing Details

The entry-level S+ variant starts at 599,000 baht (approximately Rs 13.85 lakh), followed by the SV variant at 679,000 baht (~ Rs 15.70 lakh), and the RS variant priced at 749,000 baht (~ Rs 17.32 lakh).



With these updates, the 2024 Honda City Hatchback facelift promises an enticing blend of style, performance, and advanced features, further solidifying its position in the hatchback segment.