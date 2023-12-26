2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Spied Inside-Out, Launching On January 16: Price, Specs, Design, Features

The best-seller for the South Korean carmaker - Hyundai, remains the Creta, which at times has been the highest-selling car in the country. Sold in its second-generation avatar, the Creta is a lucrative offering with multiple variants and engine-gearbox choices on offer. It is indeed loaded to the gills. The mid-sizer is delivering a great performance on the sales tally. However, Hyundai has decided to give it a makeover. Yes, the facelifted Hyundai Creta is coming to India, and the launch is scheduled for January 16. So, what all will be new on the facelifted Creta? Read on to find out the answer.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift: Spruced-Up Exterior Design

The Creta will be highly inspired by the Tucson in terms of styling. It will sport an enormously large radiator grille themed on the Parametric Jewel design language. Around the rear, the changes will include a revised tailgate with a new design for tail lamps. This time around, the tail lamps won’t be connected to each other. Alongside, a set of new alloy wheels is expected for the side profile.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift: New Interior Layout

No marks for guessing changes for the dashboard layout. After all, it won’t be heavily changed, except for the addition of a new 10.25-inch instrument cluster and updated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. Also, there will be a more premium 8-speaker Bose sound system. The possibility of new colour tones for the interior theme is high.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift: Will Get ADAS

The facelifted model is already on sale in select international markets with an advanced driver assistance system. In all likelihood, it could also be seen on the India-spec model with features like adaptive cruise control, forward-collision alert, driver attention warning, lane-keeping assist, safe exit warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot collision warning and more.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift: More Powerful Engine

Powertrain options on the forthcoming Hyundai Creta facelift will include - 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L diesel. All of these engine options will be available with automatic transmissions. The availability of manual gearboxes remains a question as of now, with iMT taking a prominent position as a replacement for stick shifters in Hyundai’s and Kia’s line-up.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift: Increased Price

The final pricing will be announced on the launch date i.e. January 16th. We are expecting a hike in the prices. Therefore, taking the starting price to Rs 10.99 lakh, while the top-end trim could be priced at around Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom.