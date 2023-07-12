trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634522
2024 Kawasaki KX65, KX112, And KLX230R Dirt Bikes Launched In India - Check Details

Kawasaki has introduced the revised version of three of its competition-spec dirt bikes in India, which will cater to riders of all classes.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 06:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Kawasaki has launched the MY2024 version of three of its dirt bikes in the Indian market, namely - KX65, KX112, and KLX230R, priced at Rs 3.12 Lakh, Rs 4.87 Lakh, and Rs 5.21 Lakh, respectively. The KX65 and KX112 motorcycles are the ideal dirt bikes for introducing young and mid-level racers to the competitive ranks of motocross. These updated models further solidify Kawasaki's commitment to providing a wide range of off-road motorcycles tailored to meet the demands of riders at every skill level. These motorcycles are targeted at riders of different expertise levels, and here’s how they differ.

2024 Kawasaki KX65 Features:

• 64cc Liquid-Cooled Two-Stroke Engine

• Adjustable 33mm Leading Axle Conventional Fork

• Adjustable Uni-Trak® Rear Suspension

• Low 29.9-Inch Seat Height

• Front And Rear Disc Brakes

• Steel Semi-Double Cradle Frame

2024 Kawasaki KX112 Features:

• Class-Leading 112cc 2-Stroke Liquid-Cooled Engine With Exhaust Power Valve (KIPS)

• Strong 6-Speed Transmission

• Radiator Shroud Design for Optimal Ergonomics and Cooling Performance

• Factory-Inspired Styling

• High Tensile Steel Perimeter Frame

• Adjustable 36mm Inverted Cartridge (USD) Forks

• Front and Rear Disc Brakes

• 19-Inch Front Wheel And 16-Inch Rear Wheel

• Dunlop MX33 Tires

2024 Kawasaki KLX 230R S Features:

• 233cc Fuel-Injected, Air-Cooled Four-Stroke Single

• Capable Off-Road Performance

• Trail-Tuned Long-Travel Suspension

• Hassle-Free Electric Start

• Full-Size Wheels

• KXTM -Inspired Styling and Ergonomics

• 925mm Seat Height

