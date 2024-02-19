2024 Kawasaki Z650RS Breaks Cover in India at Rs 6.99 lakh; Check Design, Performance, Features

Kawasaki has finally launched its iconic Z650RS in India. If you have been eyeing to buy it, then this is your time as it is now available in the market at a cost price of Rs 6.99 lakh(ex-showroom). The 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS got a modest increase of Rs 7,000. However, the riders will find this price enhancement well worth the investment. Let’s look at what this bike has to offer:

2024 Kawasaki Z650RS Design

The 2024 Z650RS retains its captivating modern-retro design, featuring a round LED headlight, slim fuel tank, and stubby tail-section. Beneath the striking exterior lies a robust steel trellis frame similar to its predecessor, the Kawasaki Z650.

For suspension, this bike features a telescopic fork upfront and a monoshock at the rear, ensuring a balanced and responsive ride. It also comes with alloy wheels, reminiscent of classic spoke designs,

2024 Kawasaki Z650RS Advanced Features

At the forefront of the 2024 Z650RS's upgrades is the introduction of a sophisticated traction control (TC) system. This innovative feature offers riders two distinct modes tailored to different riding scenarios.

Sport Mode: Designed for experienced riders in optimal conditions, Sport Mode minimizes intervention, allowing for a more dynamic riding experience.

Safety Mode: In adverse conditions where grip may be compromised, the TC system is primed to engage earlier, providing added stability and preventing potential accidents.

Moreover, riders have the flexibility to deactivate traction control altogether, perfect for showcasing skills or navigating ideal conditions.

2024 Kawasaki Z650RS Performance

2024 Kawasaki Z650RS is powered by a potent 649cc parallel-twin engine, delivering 68bhp at 8,000rpm and 64Nm at 6,700rpm, paired with a smooth six-speed gearbox. In addition to the traction control system, the Z650RS is equipped with advanced features such as all-LED lighting and a twin-pod instrument cluster boasting analog dials complemented by an LCD readout.

This display provides vital information including fuel level, engine temperature, and gear position, ensuring riders stay informed throughout their journey.