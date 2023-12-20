2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Bookings Commence, Deliveries To Start By January - Design, Specs, Features

The compact SUV segment is flourishing at a neck-break pace. With almost every brand participating in this race, Kia India recently gave its compact SUV a mid-life update. The changes on the 2024 Kia Sonet facelift are significant, and the bookings for the Sonet facelift start today. Prospective buyers can make their bookings either online via visiting a Kia outlet. Price announcement is likely to occur by January next year, followed by deliveries lined up for mid-Jan 2024. The Sonet now boasts some significant changes on the outside and inside, and let’s talk about them all.

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift - Design

The compact-SUV now features a new headlamp design with sabre-tooth-like LED DRLs. As they stretch out inside the new wider and more imposing radiator grille, the Sonet feels wider than before, which it actually isn’t. The bumper is restyled to house a new scuff plate and super-slim LED fog lamps. These are the slimmest we've ever seen on a mass-market car. Thereby raising eyebrows over their functionality.

The black cladding runs across the side and over the wheel arches. The roof rails are carried over from the pre-facelift model. What’s new? The design for 16-inch alloy wheels. There will be two different design options. The tail section dons a new bumper wil dual-tone treatment. The more eye-catching bits are the new connected tail lamps, instead. With similar treatment as the LED DRLS, the Sonet has a more butch-looking rear fascia now.

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift - Interior

The overall dashboard layout is untouched. Kia has instead spent time on making the feature list more user-friendly and longer. To start with, it now gets an all-digital instrument cluster, courtesy of a 10.25-inch LCD. The addition of a 360-degree parking camera is a clever touch, and it also help users see their car on mobile phones in a bird-eye-view format through Find My Car function. Alongside, the Sonet now gets 6 airbags as standard along with 24 other safety features. Level-1 ADAS suite is a part of the package with 10 functions. Moreover, the driver seat is now 4-way power-adjustable.

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift - Specs

The Sonet retains its outgoing set of powertrains - 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L turbo-diesel. Transmission choices include a 5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT. The Sonet is one of the few compact SUVs which are offered with the option of an oil burner, which is now also available with a 6-speed stick shift..