2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Unveiling Tomorrow, Here’s All About Tata Nexon Rival: Design, Features, Specs, Price

Kia Sonet has managed to secure big marks for its ease of ownership experience, as the SUV is said to be offering the lowest maintenance cost of all of its rivals. Tomorrow, the brand is unveiling the facelifted version of the SUV with a slew of changes. The mid-cycle update is targeted at freshening up the overall design of the SUV inside-out. The Tata Nexon rival will also boast a longer feature list to be a more modern and safer SUV in the segment. The brand has released a couple of teasers already, and they are quite apt at revealing some crisp details about the upcoming Kia Sonet Facelift.

Kia Sonet Facelift - Design

The compact-SUV will now feature revised headlamp assembly with a sabre-tooth-like chrome element on the sides. Also, the Sonet facelift with this nip and tuck job gets slender LED front fog lamps. A wider grille and lower air dam are utilised for a bolder front facet. The alloy wheel design will also be fresh on the Sonet. Revisions around the rear include connected tail lamps with squarish theme.

Kia Sonet Facelift - Interior

The dashboard layout remains unchanged but is expected to come in various colour treatments. The instrument cluster could be a new 10.25-inch unit, like its elder sibling. The teaser, however, reveals the updated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit from the facelifted Seltos. A new 8-speaker Bose sound system is likely to be on the cards, along with ADAS. The Sonet is expected to come with 6 airbags as a standard affair across the range.

Kia Sonet Facelift - Engine & Gearbox

The Sonet could retain its outgoing set of powertrains - 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L turbo-diesel. Transmission choices will include a 5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT. The Sonet is one of the few compact SUVs which are offered with the option of an oil burner. In all likelihood, Kia is expected to retain it in the Sonet.

Kia Sonet Facelift - Price

The new Kia Sonet facelift is launching in the country by early next year or the end of this year, as the Sonet will be globally unveiled on December 14. Talking of price, a small increment will certainly be seen in the prices. It is anticipated to carry a starting price of around Rs 7.99 lakh, ex-showroom.