Outgoing Kia Sonet Has Lowest Ownership Cost Of All Compact SUVs - Here’s Why

Kia Sonet is one of the best-selling models in the South-Korean carmaker’s line-up for our market. The Sonet impresses buyers with its butch styling, outstretched feature list, and numerous engine-gearbox combinations. The compact-SUV also gets a slew of variants, making it ready for almost everyone’s requirements. The Sonet has also proved itself as the most-affordable compact-SUV to own as regards the ownership costs. As per Front & Sullivan, the diesel-powered Sonet’s maintenance cost is 14 per cent lower, while that of the petrol-powered Sonet’s 16 per cent lower than the segment average.

Frost & Sullivan’s analysis also revealed that the Scheduled Maintenance cost of Diesel Sonet is lower by 17% compared to the closest rival and 23% compared to the segment average. Regarding Petrol Sonet, the figure is over 7% and 28% lower than the nearest rival and other competition models, respectively. Considering a 10,000 km average annual distance travelled, among other methodologies, the analysis states that the Diesel variant’s Fuel Economy is the best in the segment, standing at 6% lower than the segment average.

Also Read - Jeep December Discounts: Compass, Grand Cherokee Get Huge Benefits Of Up To Rs 11.85 Lakh

One of the improvement areas for the Sonet is the fuel economy in the Petrol Model, where it holds the 3rd position and closely follows the segment’s bests. The analysis further affirms that the Initial Acquisition, Finance, and Insurance costs of both models are lower than the segment average.

Key Highlights Of Analysis:

Maintenance Cost: Best in Segment for both Petrol and Diesel models

Petrol Model: 16%lower than the segment average

Diesel Model: 14%lower than the segment average

Total Cost of Ownership:

Sonet Diesel: Best in Segment (Lowest TCO) with complete value for money package in Diesel; 10% lower than the segment average

Sonet Petrol: TCO lower than segment average& 2nd Best in segment; 4% lower than the segment average

Residual Value: Among best in the segment with 3% higher Residual Value than the segment average

Fuel Cost:

Sonet Diesel: Best in Segment in the segment. 6% Lesser than the segment average

Sonet Petrol: amongst the top 3; Closely following the bests

Scheduled Maintenance:

Sonet Petrol: Schedule maintenance cost is 7% lower when compared with closest rival and 25%lower with regards to segment average.

Sonet Diesel: Schedule maintenance cost is lower by 17% when compared with closest rival and 24% with regards to segment average.

Lesser parts replacement frequencies helping Sonet to keep lower maintenance.