2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Hatchback Receives 4-Star Safety Rating In Japan NCAP Crash Test

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback has recently undergone rigorous crash testing by Japan NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme). There it secured an impressive 4-star safety rating. According to the comprehensive assessment, the new 2024 Suzuki Swift excelled in various safety aspects, bagging a score of 99%. The hatchback scored 81% (81.10 out of 100) in Collision Safety Performance.

Test Scores

According to crash test results, it provides strong protection to passengers in frontal and side collisions. It performed well in Preventive Safety Performance and scored 99%. The Automatic Accident Emergency Call System, a crucial safety feature, received a score of 100%. The total score attained by the 2024 Suzuki Swift in the Japan NCAP assessment was an impressive 177.80 out of 197, which further translates to a 90% rating.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Features

It is worth noting that Suzuki Swift sold in Japan comes with the ADAS suite, which offers safety features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver Monitoring System, Adaptive High Beam Assist, Lane Keep Supporting Function, Dual Sensor Brake Support and Road Sign Recognition Function. Apart from this, this hatchback gets a rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot monitor, 360-degree camera and start notification sound.

However, these features will not be available in the new 2024 Maruti Swift to be launched in India during the second week of May. It will be slightly different from the Japan-spec Swift. Its safety rating may also be different from the Japanese model. The India-spec Swift also may not get the strong hybrid engine option available in the global model.

The new Maruti Swift can come with Suzuki's new 1.2 litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine, which can be given mild hybrid technology. Its power and torque figures have not been revealed yet. However, Suzuki's new Z-series petrol engine can offer better fuel efficiency than the current engine of Swift. The length of the new 2024 Maruti Swift can be 3860mm, width 1695mm and height 1500mm.