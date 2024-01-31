2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Unveiled At Rs 50.50 Lakh: Check Full Details

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the 2024 GLA SUV with a facelift, blending subtle design enhancements with technological updates. This premium vehicle has been priced at Rs 50.50 Lakh (ex-showroom, India). The refreshed GLA is offered in three trims – GLA 200, GLA 220d 4Matic, and GLA 220d 4Matic AMG Line. Let’s take a look at the upgrades.

Mercedes-Benz 2024 GLA Facelift Upgrades

While maintaining its signature crossover-like stance, the GLA boasts minor yet impactful cosmetic tweaks. Headlamps now feature new internals and eyebrow-like LED daytime running lamps. The bumper's apron and wheel arch cladding sport body-colored finishes, and the rear receives updated LED elements. Notably, a striking new Spectral Blue exterior paint shade has been introduced.

Inside, the changes are subtle but effective. The AMG Line trim introduces a new steering wheel with touch-based controls, while the passenger-side dashboard receives a stylish carbon fiber-like insert. The center console is revamped for a neater appearance with revised switchgear and increased storage.

The highlight remains the twin 10.25-inch connected screens, running on an updated MBUX software. Notable tech additions include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, along with digital dials supporting new themes. A 360-degree camera is a welcome addition.

Features and Safety:

The GLA continues to offer a luxurious experience with features like a twin-pane sunroof, 64-color ambient lighting, powered front seats with memory, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, gesture-controlled tailgate, and a digital key.

Safety features include seven airbags, TPMS, auto emergency braking, auto high beam assist, blind spot monitor, and hill descent control. However, a notable miss is the absence of a foldable rear seat armrest and front seat ventilation.

Mercedes-Benz 2024 GLA Facelift Engine

Under the hood, the GLA maintains its power with a 163hp, 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 190hp, 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine. The petrol variant is front-wheel drive with a 7-speed DCT gearbox, while the diesel variant comes with an 8-speed DCT gearbox and standard 4Matic all-wheel drive.