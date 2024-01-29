2024 Tata Punch EV: 5 Reasons To Buy This Electric SUV Over Citroen eC3

Tata Motors kickstarted the EV ecosystem in the Indian market with the introduction of the Tata Nexon EV. Well, it was also the very first high-voltage indigenous EV. The brand continued to make electric cars and launched newer models. Now, the latest electric offering from the homegrown brand is the Tata Punch EV. It will go against the likes of the Citroen eC3 and more. But, why should you consider buying this electric SUV over the Citroen eC3 or why should you choose the French offering? The answer is just a read away.

Tata Punch Vs Citroen eC3: Design

Needless to say, design is a subjective affair. Many might find the Citroen eC3 to be a better-looking car, but the Tata Punch EV manages to score better marks on this aspect. The silhouette is identifiable as a Punch. Changes are made to the front fascia, making it future-proof with the use of connected LED DRLs, and vertically-split headlamps. The chin looks tight, with a new bumper in place. The overall styling and stance of the Punch is more SUV-ish than the Citroen eC3’s. The charging plug cover fixed on the nose also is a neat quirk.

Tata Punch Vs Citroen eC3: Features

Again, the Punch excels as we talk about the feature list. The list is longer as opposed to the Citroen eC3. The Punch comes with automatic headlamps, sequential LED indicators, mood lights, a larger 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control and more. The Citroen eC3 certainly misses out on most of these features, however, it has always been offered with a larger 10-inch touchscreen display.

Tata Punch Vs Citroen eC3: Safety

With safety being a strong point of concern for buyers these days, Tata Motors has started to offer more safety-centric features on its vehicles. The Punch EV is offered with hill descent control, a 360-degree camera, six airbags, a blind-view monitor and more.

Tata Punch Vs Citroen eC3: Battery, Range, Motor

Unlike the Citroen eC3, the Tata Punch EV is on sale with two battery-motor choices. The Citroen eC3 gets a 29.2 kWh battery pack and the motor here puts out a peak power output of 57 hp and 143 Nm. The range stands at 320 km. Talking of the Punch EV, the long-range option comes with a 35 kWh battery pack that powers an electric motor which puts out 90 kW and 195 Nm of max output. The Punch does a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 9.5 seconds. Also, there’s a smaller 25 kWh battery pack that is offered with a 60 kW and 114 Nm.

Watch Citroen eC3 Review:

Tata Punch Vs Citroen eC3: Pricing

Prices for the Tata Punch EV start from Rs 10.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The range-topping trim costs Rs 15.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The Citroen eC3, on the other hand, starts from Rs 11.61 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.50 lakh, ex-showroom.