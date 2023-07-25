2024 Toyota Fortuner Rendered Taking Inspiration From Lexus SUVs: Watch Video

Toyota Fortuner enjoys a strong cult among off-road enthusiasts. It is indeed the best-selling ladder-frame premium SUV. Currently, on sale in its second-generation avatar, the Fortuner is ready to receive a major overhaul. Recently a picture surfaced on the internet, which was claimed to be the patent leak of the 2024 Toyota Fortuner. Now based on the recent leaks and spy shots, digital artist - Shoeb R. Kalania, has created a digital rendering of the upcoming new generation of the SUV. The artist uploaded his creation on his YouTube channel, and here’s what his imagination looks like.

The 2024 Toyota Fortuner in the rendering gets a Lexus-inspired spindle grille with horizontal slats. Headlamps are also tweaked out to look fresh. The bumper design is now edgier with revised fog lamp housings. A chunky scuff plate is fixed around the chin, lending bulky appeal to the Fortuner’s front end. The bonnet has also gone under the knife. It now boasts more pronounced creases and lines. On the whole, the Fortuner has a more imposing front end in this rendering. However, the designer has retained the existing body shell of the SUV.



cre Trending Stories

Talking of powertrain choices, they are unlikely to be changed. It gets the option of both a diesel and a petrol engine; it is powered by a 2.7-litre petrol engine producing 163 horsepower and 245 Nm of torque. The diesel engine, on the other hand, is a 2.8-litre unit that produces 201 bhp and torque of 420 Nm with Manual Transmission and 500 Nm for automatic transmission. It has 4WD capability. The Toyota Fortuner is 4,795 mm long, 1,855 mm wide and 1,835 mm tall.

Also Read - Honda Elevate Mileage Revealed: Better Than Seltos, Creta, Grand Vitara, And Astor?

The SUV is fairly loaded with features. The list includes - 7 airbags, vehicle stability control with brake assist, ABS with EBD, hill assist control, speed auto-lock with emergency unlock, and 3-point ELR seat belts across rows, among other features to keep the occupants and driver safe.